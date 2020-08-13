English Premiership has 'hung players out to dry' with 'BLM' stance, says Exeter director

Exeter Chiefs Director of Rugby Rob Baxter has said the English Premiership's failure to come up with a unified approach to showing support for the 'Black Lives Matter' movement is like hanging players out to dry.

All 12 top-flight clubs will take a stand against racism with different gestures when the Premiership resumes.

Harlequins, Leicester and Wasps players will take a knee before kickoff this weekend while Bath will form a huddle.

Bristol Bears will line up in a heart-shaped formation before each of their matches while Gloucester and Worcester Warriors will support the movement in a 'V' formation.

"Just dropping it on clubs and saying, 'there you go, do what you like' is like hanging some players out to dry," Baxter told British media.