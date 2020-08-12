Sundowns official Alex Shakoane remembers Bob 'The Jammer' Mabena

Bob Mabena's affection for Mamelodi Sundowns is well documented and images of the radio legend decked out in the Premiership champions' colours have been circulating since his death on Monday.

Sundowns senior official Alex “Goldfingers” Shakoane remembered Mabena as one of the club’s staunchest supporters whose dedication to the side never wavered even during the dark days.

He said the 51-year old Mabena‚ who hosted some of South Africa’s biggest TV and radio shows in a successful career that spanned three decades‚ was a Sundowns man through and through and never hid his love for the Pretoria side.

“Unlike most people in his profession‚ Bob never hid that he supported Sundowns and even our president Patrice Motsepe knew about his undying love for this club‚” said Shakoane while on his way to visit the grieving family.