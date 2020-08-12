Sundowns official Alex Shakoane remembers Bob 'The Jammer' Mabena
Bob Mabena's affection for Mamelodi Sundowns is well documented and images of the radio legend decked out in the Premiership champions' colours have been circulating since his death on Monday.
Sundowns senior official Alex “Goldfingers” Shakoane remembered Mabena as one of the club’s staunchest supporters whose dedication to the side never wavered even during the dark days.
He said the 51-year old Mabena‚ who hosted some of South Africa’s biggest TV and radio shows in a successful career that spanned three decades‚ was a Sundowns man through and through and never hid his love for the Pretoria side.
“Unlike most people in his profession‚ Bob never hid that he supported Sundowns and even our president Patrice Motsepe knew about his undying love for this club‚” said Shakoane while on his way to visit the grieving family.
The President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, the Board of Directors, Technical Team, Players, Management, Staff, Supporters of Mamelodi Sundowns FC & the entire Masandawana Family express their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the late Bob Mabena. pic.twitter.com/zexT1J8GJD— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 10, 2020
“President Motsepe knew about his devotion for the club and what was good about him is that he never said anything bad about Sundowns. He was a true supporter who stood by the club during the good and bad times.
"Everywhere he went he displayed his love for Sundowns and the millions of people who knew him because of his celebrity status always associated him with Sundowns.
“Everyone at Sundowns from President Motsepe‚ the board‚ technical team‚ players and staff‚ we mourn with the family and we will always remember the man better known as The Jammer.
"He was a Sundowns man through and through and we sent our deepest condolences to his family‚ friends and everyone who knew him.”
The club also posted their appreciated for his unwavering support on social media.
“We appreciate the unwavering support that you have always given to Mamelodi Sundowns.
"We pray that the Almighty God comforts and strengthens his community‚ his colleagues and business associates and family during this sad time of their loss.”
Kaizer Chiefs also sent their condolences to the Mabena family.
“Rest In Peace Bob “The Jammer” Mabena. We are shattered by the news of the passing of one of South Africa's finest entertainers.
"We will remember Bob for many years of his energetic radio and TV work. Condolences to his family‚ friends and colleagues‚ rest well Senganga.”
