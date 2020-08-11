Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp is well aware that Covid-19 has deprived them of a hugely influential element of their arsenal and they generate energy will be sorely missed when they face a tricky BidVest Wits at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

"Jah‚ I absolutely think it is very painful not to have our die-hard supporters around‚" he said.

"We know it is a huge expectation from a huge crowd‚ probably the biggest in the country and in Africa supporting a club like Kaizer Chiefs‚ in particular now in the 50th birthday year.

"It is absolutely something that we will miss.

"On the other side (of the coin) we know that everybody will support us‚ will press their thumbs and will make it happen with good prayers in the morning.

"We know that we have the support and‚ good‚ we will highlight it ourselves knowing that we have to fulfil expectations going into the final day of the season on September 5 and hopefully fulfil the expectation of everybody.

"Of course‚ we want to win the league."

Chiefs suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat to relegation-threatened AmaZulu in their last league match before Covid-19 forced the suspension of the season in March. They will face a serious examination of their title credentials when they face coach Gavin Hunt's businesslike charges.

Wits should go into this encounter with a slight edge as they have minutes of competitive football under their belt after facing Mamelodi Sundowns in the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday.