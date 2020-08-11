Dr Lungile Pepeta’s loss will be felt for many years

PREMIUM

A fearless crusader for the right to quality medical treatment for all children, the passing of renowned paediatric cardiologist Lungile Pepeta on Friday has left a big void that will be almost impossible to fill.



A compassionate, kind and cheerful man, who went the extra mile to help his young patients, Pepeta was highly respected and loved by those who had the good fortune to cross his path...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.