Cricket South Africa (CSA) have served North West Cricket (NWC) president Dr Oupa Nkagisang with legal papers to stop the outspoken provincial leader from making relentless calls for the release of a forensic investigation report into a stadium upgrade project.

The letters - dated July 7‚ 13 and 18 - instructed Nkagisang to stop directly communicating with CSA and desist from engaging the governing body and its stakeholders in relation to the release of the forensic report.

TimesLIVE revealed this week that the forensic report was submitted to CSA by Deloitte on June 13‚ 2019.

The report cleared the NWC board‚ which was placed under administration in December 2018 after allegations of malfeasance in the stadium project.

But instead of reinstating the NWC board‚ CSA allegedly sat on the report until this week when a TimesLIVE investigation discovered its existence.