Sundowns close to completing deal for SuperSport's Aubrey Modiba

Mamelodi Sundowns appear to have finally broken down SuperSport United’s stiff resistance and are on the verge of signing Bafana Bafana attacking midfielder Aubrey Modiba.

An insider close to developments told TimesLIVE that SuperSport desperately tried their best to hold on to Modiba but a relentless Sundowns just kept on coming.

"Talks are at an advanced stage and I don’t think he will be a SuperSport United player next season because Sundowns are prepared to trigger his buy-out clause‚” said the insider.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is a well-known admirer of the left sided winger and the insider said the wily mentor has finally made up for failing to lure him to Chloorkop on numerous occasions in recent transfer windows.