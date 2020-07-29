Broad fresh after 500th Test wicket, looking ahead to Pakistan series

Stuart Broad says he still feels fresh and is keen to reprise his heroics against the West Indies when England return to the Test arena next week for a three-match series against Pakistan.

The 34-year-old paceman became only the seventh bowler to reach the milestone of 500 Test wickets as he helped England to a resounding 269-run victory over West Indies on Tuesday to win the third Test at Old Trafford in Manchester and clinch the series 2-1.

He took 10 wickets in the Test -- for only the third time in his career -- and was named man of the series despite his surprise omission from the first Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

"I've never really set any targets and I've learned a huge amount through my career, but what is pleasing me at the moment is that I feel so fresh and excited to play the game and I've done some technical work that makes me feel in a great rhythm," he told Sky Sports after the match.