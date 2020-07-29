Luc Eymael might never work in SA again

The SA Football Association (Safa) intends to report Luc Eymael to sports minister Nathi Mthethwa‚ world governing body Fifa and continental body Caf so that the controversial Belgian coach never works in South Africa again.

Eymael was fired with immediate effect on Monday by Tanzania Premier League side Yanga Africans for calling the club's fans ‘illiterate and monkeys’.

Safa said on Tuesday afternoon they are in solidarity with the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and Yanga Africans.

“Our own history‚ principles and beliefs compels us to reject racism in all its forms.

"This conduct militates against Nelson Mandela’s understanding of the role of sport in our society that it has the power to change the world‚ power to inspire and unite people in a way that little else does‚” said Safa in a statement.

Safa said they have decided on the following steps:

• To direct a letter to the Minister of Sports to bring this matter to his attention‚ with Safa's stated position that we will raise objection to any consideration of granting coach Eymael a work permit in South Africa in future.

• Bring this matter to the attention of world football governing body Fifa as well as the Confederation of African Football (Caf)

• Write a letter of solidarity and support to the Tanzania FA and to assure them of our full cooperation on any remedial steps they may consider.

“It is further unfortunate that this situation comes in the wake of the global campaign of Black Lives Matter. Africa has the bitter experience of its people being captured and taken as slaves on other continents.

"South African football too has moved from the history of a divided past of having various national football bodies formed on racial lines under apartheid to a single non-racial united Association‚” concluded the Safa statement.