Safa CEO Motlanthe: I must emphasise and put on record that the meeting did not take place

South African Football Association (Safa) acting CEO Tebogo Motlanthe says a meeting between the association and Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) compliance officers that was a stumbling to a return to football has still not taken place.

Motlanthe further said that mother body Safa is willing to approve the return to play even if the meeting between the PSL’s Michael Murphy and Safa’s Dr Thulani Ngwenya and Mlungisi Ncame does not take place‚ if liability for anything going wrong is then taken on by the league and government.

Motlanthe told TimesLIVE last week that it is not just the issue of the association’s referees only being ready on August 1 that make Safa’s chosen date for a restart of the PSL behind closed doors in a Gauteng bio-save environment (BSE).