Springboks to defend Rugby Championship crown in November, December

The Springboks look set to defend their Rugby Championship crown in November and December of this year.

World Rugby announced proposed dates for a revamped international calendar and it includes a slot from 7 November to 12 December for the Rugby Championship to be contested.

The staging of the proposed five-week tournament is‚ however‚ contingent on external factors such as travel restrictions and quarantine regulations.

The entire tournament is likely to be played in New Zealand who are less afflicted by the scourge of the coronavirus.

But the revamped schedule means there will be no end of year tour for the Springboks‚ the All Blacks‚ the Wallabies and Los Pumas as that slot had to be reallocated.