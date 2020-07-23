Chippa coach hopes for clarity on league restart soon
Chippa United coach Lehlohonolo Seema hopes for clarity soon as to whether the Absa Premiership will return this season.
Football bosses from the PSL and 32 National Soccer League (NSL) teams representing the Absa Premiership and the GladAfrica Championship are set to meet on Friday to discuss the future on the season...
