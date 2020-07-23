Accurate death stats are vital but absent as SA hits peak, warn experts

Scientists have been wondering why SA’s case fatality rates for Covid-19 are lower than those of its global counterparts, but now a major question is being asked: are our mortality statistics even accurate?

The Burden of Disease Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) brings out a weekly report on natural and unnatural deaths on the national population register.

From this they figure out “excess deaths”, which means the number of deaths over-and-above what one would normally expect at that time of year.

This week, the organisation released a statement which said, “In the past weeks, the numbers have shown a relentless increase”.

By the second week of July, “there were 59% more deaths from natural causes than would have been expected based on historical data. It also means that reported deaths have shown a pattern that is completely different to those indicated by historical trends.”