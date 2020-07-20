Eddie Moore sets sights on national honours

PREMIUM

Warriors batsman Eddie Moore is determined to keep giving the national selectors a nudge by notching up even more runs this coming season.



Moore, 27, has been a mainstay in the Warriors batting lineup for the last few seasons and has now set his sights on cracking the nod for a spot in the Proteas squad...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.