Chippa’s Jodwana primed and ready to make PSL debut

PREMIUM

New kid on the block Athini Jodwana says he cannot wait to be given a shot to showcase his skills at Chippa United when the Absa Premiership restart comes.



The 26-year-old left-wing joined the Eastern Cape side from GladAfrica club Steenberg United in January...

