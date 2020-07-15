Rulani Mokwena says Mamelodi Sundowns are as ambitious today as when he left the club in 2017 — continuing to pursue what some may call the “impossible dream” of being the best team in Africa.

Mokwena returned as assistant to head coach Pitso Mosimane at Sundowns late last week after an absence of three years‚ having been poached by Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates in August 2017.

He resumes his place alongside Downs’ other assistant‚ Manqoba Mngqithi.

The 33-year-old coaching prodigy was asked what targets he expects the coaching staff will be asked to meet on his return.

“Well it’s a very simple thing. They say teamwork makes the dream work.

“And the dream that we have is known by many‚” Mokwena said.