Warning against expanding rugby’s PRO14
There has been a warning against expanding the Guinness PRO14 as rugby struggles to find a way forward to combat tough challenges posed by Covid-19.
Opposition to enlarging the PRO14 will be music to the ears of the embattled Kings who will have been alarmed at speculation that the league could be expanded to 16 teams to accommodate SA’s four Super Rugby teams...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.