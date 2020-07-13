Warning against expanding rugby’s PRO14

There has been a warning against expanding the Guinness PRO14 as rugby struggles to find a way forward to combat tough challenges posed by Covid-19.



Opposition to enlarging the PRO14 will be music to the ears of the embattled Kings who will have been alarmed at speculation that the league could be expanded to 16 teams to accommodate SA’s four Super Rugby teams...

