Premier League WRAP: Spurs get past Arsenal in first game at new stadium

Toby Alderweireld’s 81st-minute header sealed a 2-1 Premier League victory for Tottenham Hotspur against Arsenal in the first north London derby in their new stadium on Sunday.

The match appeared to be heading for a draw but Alderweireld claimed all three points for Spurs to move Jose Mourinho’s side above Arsenal into eighth place in the battle for local pride.

With three games left, Tottenham have 52 points to Arsenal’s 50, but are seven points behind fourth-placed Leicester City.

Arsenal took the lead in spectacular fashion with Alexandre Lacazette’s 17th-minute pile-driver but they were pegged back almost immediately as Son Heung-min punished a defensive error.

Aston Villa revived their hopes of avoiding relegation from the Premier League as two goals by Egyptian forward Trezeguet gave them a 2-0 home win over Crystal Palace.

The result lifted Villa one place to 18th on 30 points from 35 games but they are still four points adrift of safety, while Palace stayed 14th on 42 points after a fifth successive defeat.

Wolverhampton Wanderers boosted their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League with a 3-0 home win over Everton in the Premier League, also on Sunday.

Victory lifted Nuno Espirito Santo’s side up to sixth in the standings — four points behind fourth-placed Leicester City.

Wolves took the lead in first-half stoppage time when Daniel Podence was fouled by Lucas Digne and Raul Jimenez maintained his 100% penalty conversion rate this season to score his 16th goal of the league campaign.

Leander Dendoncker doubled the lead straight after the interval when he directed a glancing header past the outstretched arm of Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Diogo Jota made it 3-0 after midfielder Ruben Neves found him with a pinpoint cross-field ball and the Portuguese forward chested it down before firing an emphatic half-volley past Pickford at the near post.

Everton remained in 11th place with three matches left in the season. — Reuters