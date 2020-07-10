Kings chair Rademan fighting on two fronts
Dealing with pressing administrative issues within the EP Rugby Union and retaining his team’s coveted Guinness PRO14 status are among many tough battles awaiting new Southern Kings chair Andre Rademan.
Fears are growing that PRO14 bosses are planning to cull the underperforming Kings and Cheetahs to make way for the Bulls, Sharks, Lions and Cheetahs...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.