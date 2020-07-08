Kings’ R10m-a-year sponsorship in danger
Isuzu are ready to pull the plug on their reported R10m annual sponsorship deal with the embattled Southern Kings only days after SA Rugby took administrative control of the franchise.
Though Isuzu are tight-lipped over their arrangements with the Guinness PRO14 franchise, insiders say the relationship is over and the motor company is concerned about negative publicity surrounding the franchise...
