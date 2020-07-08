North West Cricket president Dr Oupa Nkagisang has called on sports minister Nathi Mthethwa to dissolve the embattled Cricket South Africa (CSA) board and its chairperson Chris Nenzani over an alleged failure to resolve the province's long-standing administration matter.

He urged Mthethwa to remove “lame duck” Nenzani and his board and put in an administrator who will run the organisation's affairs until September's annual general meeting.

In an explosive series of emails seen by TimesLIVE‚ Nkagisang berated the CSA president and the board of apparent inefficiency with regards to the handling of CSA's step-in rights at North West Cricket.

The union was placed under administration on December 5‚ 2018 for alleged maladministration.