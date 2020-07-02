Crusaders captain Barrett out for up to four months: coach

Crusaders captain Scott Barrett could be out of action for up to four months after undergoing foot surgery, his coach Scott Robertson said on Thursday.

Robertson said it would be about 12-16 weeks before Barrett would be able to play again, which could also affect his chances of playing for the All Blacks if tests are arranged later this year.

Travel restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 mean the international schedule is still in doubt, though reports in New Zealand and Australia have suggested a Bledisloe Cup series could be played in October.

Robertson also told reporters ahead of their 'Super Rugby Aotearoa' clash with the Otago Highlanders that promising loose forward Cullen Grace would be out of action for up to two months following surgery to fix a broken thumb.

Robertson's side have won their first two games of the 10-week competition involving New Zealand's Super Rugby teams and can overtake the unbeaten Auckland Blues at the top of the table with a win. The Blues have the bye this week.

Robertson said the decision to make five changes for the clash with the Highlanders was aimed at keeping the side fresh.

"We wanted to make sure that we could give the majority of our squad, or as many as we could, game time," he said.

Meanwhile, former All Blacks flyhalf Dan Carter will make a return to his native Canterbury for his first rugby game in New Zealand since 2015 at the weekend, but will still wear the blue and white colours of their intense provincial rivals Auckland.

The 38-year-old Carter, who spent his entire New Zealand professional career playing for the 10-time Super Rugby champion Canterbury Crusaders, did last month what many Christchurch-based fans think was treasonable by joining the Auckland Blues.

Carter, however, said he was not match fit enough to return to the field at the time and would need several weeks of the Super Rugby Aotearoa season to get prepared to play, which includes a match in club rugby this weekend.

"That's the plan," Carter told New Zealand's Newshub on Thursday. "I'm hopeful to get down there and pull on the blue and white of the Southbridge hoops this weekend."

Carter grew up in the small rural community of Southbridge, south of Christchurch, and recently raised more than NZ$20,000 ($13,000) for the club by auctioning one of his All Blacks jerseys.

Carter joined the Blues after stints in France and Japan, but has not played since February after Japan's Top League was shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak and barely played in the past 18 months after undergoing neck surgery in 2019.

The flyhalf's return this weekend could pave the way for him to make his Blues' debut against the Crusaders in Christchurch on July 11, he added.

"The last three weeks have been pretty intense training gradually building up my contact and getting my confidence back for playing again, so a bit of club rugby would be good," he said.

Carter last appeared for Southbridge in 2014.

- Reuters