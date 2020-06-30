Siyanda Xulu has not lined up a club nor has concrete offers to join any of the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) big three at present.

The dependable‚ mobile Xulu‚ who has enjoyed three excellent seasons at Maritzburg United‚ will not have his three-year contract renewed as it comes to an end on June 30.

His agent‚ Paul Mitchell‚ said it was always Xulu’s intention to move on from the KwaZulu-Natal club at the end of the 2019-20 season.

The formerly Russia-based centreback‚ who was the Premiership’s Defender of the Season as Maritzburg finished their highest fourth in the in 2017-18‚ has been linked to Orlando Pirates in reports.

But with the complications and uncertainty with the effects of the coronavirus on the transfer market right now‚ Xulu is currently awaiting a solid offer despite interest in South Africa and also internationally.