Mom and daughter die in shack fire

A shack fire in Bloemendal, Bethelsdorp, on Monday night claimed the life of a mother and her toddler.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said neighbours of the woman in the Danny Jordaan informal settlement heard frantic screams for help at about 10pm.

“When they went outside, they saw the shack on fire,” Naidu said.

The woman, aged about 30, and her three-year-old daughter, died in the blaze.

Naidu said it had not yet been established what had caused the fire.

The identities of the deceased had also not been established and police had yet to trace their next of kin.

An inquest docket has been opened.