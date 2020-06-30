English TV commentary across leagues shows racial bias, study claims

Television commentators praise players with lighter skin as more intelligent and hardworking than those with darker skin, showed a study by Danish firm RunRepeat in association with the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA).

The study analysed 2,073 statements from English-speaking commentators in 80 games from the 2019-20 season across Italy's Serie A, France's Ligue 1, Spain's La Liga and England's Premier League.

A total of 643 players of various races and skin tones were discussed.

Analysis revealed that players with darker skin tones were "significantly more likely" to be reduced to their physical characteristics or athletic abilities like pace and power.