Take GBV as seriously as Covid-19, Bathabile Dlamini urges government

ANCWL president Bathabile Dlamini has called on the government to take gender based-violence as seriously as it does the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said the government had moved decisively to curb the spread of coronavirus - and that the same decisiveness was needed to deal with the country's GBV crisis.

She said GBV claimed the lives of thousands of people every year, and the number of people affected by gender-based violence far outweighed the number of Covid-19 infections.

"The president has already pronounced that violence against women is a national crisis and a national emergency. Covid-19 had [not] infected 1,000 people and yet government acted decisively to save the lives of citizens, calling for state of national disaster," said Dlamini.

"We are calling on government to take decisive steps to save the lives of women and children of South Africa."