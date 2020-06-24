Caution urged as Kings plan restart

PREMIUM

Plans to resume the Guinness PRO14 in Port Elizabeth on August 22 have been greeted with cautious optimism by SA Rugby Union CEO Jurie Roux and team officials



PRO14 officials have released a proposed fixture list which will see the Kings facing the Cheetahs in Port Elizabeth in the first game after the Covid-19 lockdown...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.