Caution urged as Kings plan restart
Plans to resume the Guinness PRO14 in Port Elizabeth on August 22 have been greeted with cautious optimism by SA Rugby Union CEO Jurie Roux and team officials
PRO14 officials have released a proposed fixture list which will see the Kings facing the Cheetahs in Port Elizabeth in the first game after the Covid-19 lockdown...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.