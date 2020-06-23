While most clubs will be splashing out on reinforcements during the off-season‚ SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo will look internally and build the team around four players.

Tembo said they are going to show faith in emerging players Aubrey Modiba‚ Teboho Mokoena‚ Jamie Webber and Sipho Mbule to counter the loss of influential captain Dean Furman who has returned to England.

The above players are all still under 24 and Tembo said the time is right to entrust them with the massive responsibility of carrying the team into the future.

“We can’t hold them by hand forever. Even though they are still under 24 years‚ they have PSL experience‚” said Tembo who added that they won’t be too active on the transfer market.