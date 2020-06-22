Webb Simpson wins RBC Heritage at Harbour Town

Webb Simpson birdied three of his final four holes to emerge with victory at the PGA Tour's tightly-contested RBC Heritage in South Carolina on Sunday.

The 34-year-old father of five made sure it was an extra special Father's Day by recording his seventh career win on the tour after his bogey-free 64 saw him finish on a combined 22-under-par 262, a stroke clear of Mexico's Abraham Ancer (65).

At one point early on it looked like play might have to be completed on Monday after thunderstorms forced a two-hour and 45-minute delay but rain and lightning then gave way to sunshine at the Harbour Town course on Hilton Head Island.

"It was a crazy day. Honestly, I'm speechless right now," said Simpson, who started the day in a four-way tie for first.

"It looked like we weren't going to finish but we went back out.

"It was a really long day on the golf course. I didn't really get going until (noon) and then the putts started going in and I was getting confident.

"It's amazing to be standing here right now," added Simpson, who won the 2012 US Open on Father's Day, and the 2018 Players Championship on Mother's Day.

Ancer pushed him close, the Mexican's long putt on 18 to force extra holes coming up short as the sun set.

Daniel Berger (65), last week's winner at Colonial, and Englishman Tyrrell Hatton (66) finished tied for third a shot further back on 20-under 264.

American Nick Watney withdrew after testing positive for Covid-19 prior to the second round on Friday.

Next up on the schedule is the Travelers Championship from June 24-27 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, another event where fans are not allowed to attend.

