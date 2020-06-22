Mothers left high and dry by court delays in paying child maintenance

PREMIUM

Desperate Nelson Mandela Bay mothers are borrowing money from friends — or even turning to loansharks — as the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court fails to pay their maintenance money timeously.



And that delay, they say, is after fighting a long and acrimonious battle with the fathers of their children...

