Mothers left high and dry by court delays in paying child maintenance
Desperate Nelson Mandela Bay mothers are borrowing money from friends — or even turning to loansharks — as the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court fails to pay their maintenance money timeously.
And that delay, they say, is after fighting a long and acrimonious battle with the fathers of their children...
