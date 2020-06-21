Long-time SA football administrator Ria Ledwaba is heading for a collision course with the SA Football Association (Safa) after she vowed to challenge her removal from her seat as one of the mother body's vice-presidents.

Ledwaba and former acting CEO Gay Mokoena were removed from their seats as vice-presidents after a dramatic and emotional national executive committee (NEC) meeting that lasted almost 10 hours on Saturday.

She was accused‚ among other things‚ of disregarding football protocols and stepping outside the sport's strict internal procedures after she wrote a letter to sports minister Nathi Mthethwa asking for intervention in the manner in which some controversial affairs had been handled‚ specifically by Safa president Danny Jordaan.

But Ledwaba told TimesLIVE on Sunday that her fate was determined long before the letter she wrote to Mthethwa became public knowledge and she has WhatsApp messages to prove that Saturday's marathon meeting was a mere formality.