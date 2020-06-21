Only casualty operational at Humansdorp Hospital due to Covid-19

Only the casualty unit at the Humansdorp Hospital is operational after 30 workers tested positive for Covid-19.

Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the cases included cleaners.

“We are looking into the situation.

“A risk analysis and deep cleaning have been done, and a decontamination process is under way.

“We will continue to assess the situation.

“Our priority is ensuring that those who have been affected by the virus receive support, but we need to balance that with getting the hospital back to normal.”

Kupelo said the department was in meetings with the Kouga municipality to resume full services once all protocols had been followed.