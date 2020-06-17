President Chris Nenzani aware suspended CEO Thabang Moroe could take CSA to court

Cricket SA's (CSA) outgoing president Chris Nenzani is aware that suspended chief executive officer Thabang Moroe could take the organisation to court due to the manner in which the process was handled.

Nenzani was reacting to allegations made by Moroe last week that the CSA president contravened procedures of the organisation’s disciplinary code during the process of suspension.

Moroe revealed how Nenzani allegedly flouted clause 11.2.2 of the CSA’s disciplinary codes and procedures when the CSA president suspended him through a phone call on December 6 last year.

He said CSA did not give him an opportunity to provide reasons why he should not be suspended‚ as per the organisation’s disciplinary code.

Nenzani confirmed the verbal suspension on December 6 and that Moroe was only served with a formal letter on January 24.