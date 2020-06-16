Banyana need drive, attitude to win women’s Afcon

Having narrowly missed out on winning the Afcon Women’s Championship in 2018, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says similar desire will be needed to win the 2020 event.



The women’s national team were runners-up two years ago, losing 4-3 to Nigeria on penalties...

