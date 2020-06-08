Jaguares decision another nail in Super Rugby coffin

Another nail was hammered in Super Rugby’s coffin when the Argentinian Rugby Union announced their involvement in the competition was not a given because they were exploring other avenues for the Jaguares.



This follows hot on the heels of speculation that SA’s Super Rugby teams are looking at moving north in 2021 to join the Guinness PRO14...

