Battling Kings could face axe if PRO14 expands
If the battling Isuzu Southern Kings don’t pull up their socks and turn their woeful losing record around they could be heading for the Guinness PRO14 exit door.
News that the PRO14 may want five SA franchises in their tournament in 2021 could leave the Kings high and dry if the Bulls, Lions, Stormers, Sharks and Cheetahs get the nod...
