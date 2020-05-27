Sport

Lifting league trophy without fans would be 'strange': Henderson

By Reuters - 27 May 2020
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on May 25, 2020 in Liverpool, England.
Image: Andrew Powell / Liverpool FC / Getty Images

Lifting the Premier League trophy without fans there to see it would be a "pretty strange" experience, Liverpool's Jordan Henderson has said.

Liverpool need just six points from their remaining nine games to win the league for the first time in 30 years but there is still no clear date on when the season will resume after it was suspended in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fans will not be allowed to attend games in line with the government's protocols for the return of elite sport.

"Of course it would feel different because if you win any trophy and receive it without any fans there, it would be pretty strange," club captain Henderson told BBC Radio.

"It's still not over, we still have work to do ... We want to finish as strongly as we can to make sure it is a full season.

"After that, whether we win it or whatever, then (receiving) the trophy and the fans not being there ... You just have to deal with it when it comes."

- Reuters

 

