Crushing blow to Kings’ hopes of playing overseas in 2020

PREMIUM

In a crushing blow to their aspirations of a quick resumption to playing overseas again in the Guinness PRO14 in 2020, the Isuzu Southern Kings have been warned they may only rejoin the competition in January 2021.



This forecast has been made by Cheetahs CEO Harold Verster who predicts his team and the Kings may be involved in a SA Derby League and Currie Cup competition that will overlap into the start of the new PRO14 season...

