Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Lebohang “Cheeseboy” Mokoena has spoken out about the hurt of failed big money moves to Al Ahly‚ Benfica and RC Strasbourg that nearly killed his spirit in the early years of his career.

A product of Orlando Pirates’ development from the same timeframe as the late Lesley Manyathela‚ Benedict Vilakazi‚ Gift Leremi‚ Joseph Makhanya‚ Kelebogile Mabe and Solly Mathe‚ Mokoena attracted interest from Al Ahly in Egypt‚ Benfica of Portugal and RC Strasbourg of France‚ but nothing materialised.

“It’s such things that kill you as a player‚ to say I am capable of going away from home to play at the highest level and against the best in the world but nothing happens‚” said the 33-year-old as he looked back at his career that took him from Pirates to Mamelodi Sundowns and Ajax Cape Town in the Premier Soccer League.

He also played for Maccabi FC and is currently in the books of Moroka Swallows‚ also in the GladAfrica Championship‚ who were pushing for a return to the PSL when the season was suspended almost two months ago.

“While I was with the [South Africa] U-17 national team‚ I was supposed to sign with Al Ahly – I think they offered good money for me to come and play for their reserve team at that time. I won the player of the tournament with the U-17s and Al Ahly wanted to sign me but my parents declined because they wanted me to grow a little bit and continue with my studies.

“I later got an offer to go to Benfica in Portugal but I left the talks to [Pirates’] management and nothing happened.