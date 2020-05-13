SuperSport CEO Matthews on Daine Klate: 'He’s someone we’re exceptionally proud of'

SuperSport United “legend” Daine Klate’s homecoming as an intern coach could potentially add the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) most decorated player to the club’s production line of top-class bosses they have produced‚ says Matsatsantsa CEO Stan Matthews.

Matthews said Klate’s coaching internship doing his Uefa A-licence practicals at SuperSport‚ which have been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic‚ could lead to the ex-left winger being drafted into the club’s development and then senior structures.

This at a team who have been a production line for producing top-class head coaches‚ such as incumbent Kaitano Tembo.

Zimbabwean Tembo’s predecessors include Mamelodi Sundowns boss Pitso Mosimane and Bidvest Wits’ Gavin Hunt‚ two of the four coaches to have won four PSL titles.