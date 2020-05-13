Gauteng cricket transformation saga on agenda for CSA's board meeting

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed that the Gauteng cricket transformation saga is on the agenda for Saturday’s board meeting as the provincial body insists its newly elected board is “credible” despite a voting outcome that defied recommendations from a commission of inquiry.

The Central Gauteng Lions (CGL) elected a new board at their annual general meeting at the weekend but its composition went against the recommendations and findings from a CSA-commissioned inquiry chaired by retired Judge Bernard Ngoepe.

CGL clubs were supposed to retain the status quo and vote in three black Africans‚ two whites and two members from the coloured and/or Indian communities on the seven-member board of non-independent directors as per findings and recommendations from the Ngoepe report.