The SA Football Association (Safa) and Premier Soccer League (PSL) will finally meet on Tuesday for the first time since the national lockdown was declared in response to the coronavirus (Covid-19) to try to find common ground on their standpoint regarding a return to play of the sport.

Safa president Danny Jordaan said the mother body and professional league will try to establish a “single position” to take to Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa‚ as was requested last week by the minister from the often at-odds bodies.

The PSL suspended matches on March 16‚ and remains shut down due to the lockdown‚ with government regulations indicating professional sport would only return at level one (currently SA is at level four).

Safa has made public its view that football should only return at level one.