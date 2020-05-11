New Safa acting chief executive Tebogo Matlanthe not afraid to change things

Newly appointed SA Football Association (Safa) acting chief executive Tebogo Motlanthe has said that one of the urgent plans in his list of things to do is for the safe return of the sport at amateur level.

Football in the 52 regions of Safa has not been spared by the outbreak of the Covid-19 outbreak and it has brought sport to a screeching halt worldwide.

Motlanthe said they are working on a strategy to ensure that they comply with safety protocols prescribed by the Department of Health when government ultimately gives the go-ahead for football to return post the coronavirus crisis.

Safa's handling of these allegations are crucial as the ABC Motsepe League‚ the Safa Regional Leagues and the Local Football Associations (LFAs) are known for facing allegations of corruption.