Kings labelled ‘waste of time’ team by Irish legend

On the eve of one of the most important meetings in their short history, the Isuzu Southern Kings have been savagely labelled a “waste of time” PRO14 team by legendary Irish hooker Keith Wood.

The Kings’ top brass and leading figures in the EP Rugby Union will meet on Tuesday to discuss late April salary payments to players and other matters.

The poor performance of the team, who have won only one of their opening 13 Guinness PRO14 matches under interim head coach Robbi Kempson is also likely to come under scrutiny at the shareholders’ meeting.

Wood wants the five-nation PRO14 to be canned in favour of a new more competitive league between Irish and British clubs.

With the Covid-19 bringing rugby to a standstill around the globe, national rugby administrators are looking inward as they bid to save their sport from financial ruin.

In SA there are plans for a Derby League as cross-border travel between nations appears to be an unlikely prospect in the foreseeable future.

Wood, a former World Player of the Year, cited the potential for intense rivalry and current issues with the PRO14 as major incentive for change in the world of club rugby.

The feisty hooker did not hold back in his assessment of the PRO14, which he believes is something of an anticlimax due to the inclusion of Welsh and SA teams.

The ex-Ireland captain was speaking to Off The Ball when he outlined his vision for the club game.