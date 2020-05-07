Mokwena on the possibility of returning to Pirates: 'I cannot close the door to that'

Rulani Mokwena has said that he cannot rule out a return to Orlando Pirates to work with the current technical team of head coach Josef Zinnbauer.

Mokwena – loaned in the latter part of the 2019-20 season in March to be interim head coach of Chippa United‚ soon after Zinnbauer’s arrival in December – admitted such an eventuality was out of his hands and the decision of the Buccaneers.

Mokwena‚ Bucs’ caretaker in a struggling period in the first half of the season after Milutin Sredojevic’s bombshell departure three games into the season‚ took a lengthy leave of absence after Zinnbauer’s arrival.

The fact that he did not continue as an assistant under the German suggested unhappiness at being replaced.