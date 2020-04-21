Yaseen Vallie to help nurture young Warriors

Warriors batsman Yaseen Vallie hopes to use his vast knowledge and experience to assist the franchise’s new crop of players.



Vallie, 30, has been with the Eastern Cape franchise for the better part of five years and says he has enjoyed every moment of his time in the province as it has helped him to invigorate his love for the game. ..

