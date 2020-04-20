Celtic’s Nteo denies being approached by Chippa

Bloemfontein Celtic MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) coach Abram “Wire” Nteo has surprisingly dismissed Chippa United’s confirmation that he will join the Eastern Cape-based outfit as coach Rulani Mokwena’s assistant.

Nearly three weeks ago, Chippa COO Lukhanyo Mzinzi was quoted as saying Nteo had signed a deal with the Chilli Boys to be Mokwena’s second assistant with Michael Loftman, who Mokwena brought with him from Orlando Pirates.

However, in an interview with Sowetan, Nteo said Celtic had not approached him.

“Maybe they’ll contact me after the lockdown, you never know. But honestly, I am surprised to hear people saying I have joined Chippa, while Chippa haven’t contacted me,” he said.

“I am still working for Celtic, but my Celtic contract ends at the end of June.

“I don’t know what will happen in future and I am confused because Chippa are also saying in the media that I’m their man, but they have not contacted me.”

However, Nteo, who was part of the SA U23 side that took part in the Sydney, Australia, Olympics in 2000, made it clear he would accept Chippa’s offer if they tabled it and provided they agreed on terms with Celtic.

“I would take the offer if they really make one. It [joining Chippa] would be a wonderful opportunity to grow as a coach, but things must be done in an appropriate manner with Celtic,” Nteo, who inspired the Celtic reserves to the MDC title last season, said.

Attempts to get clarification from Mzinzi were unsuccessful on Sunday.