Brad Binder relishes time with family

South African motorcycle-racing sensation Brad Binder would have lined up for his third race in the elite MotoGP for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing at the Circuit of the Americas this past weekend.

Binder would have become the first South African to race MotoGP in the four-stroke era and the first to compete in the premiere class since 2000.

Instead, the 24-year-old Red Bull racer is at home with his family in Gauteng.

Ever the professional, however, the man who made his way through the ranks from Red Bull MotoGP Rookie Cup, to Moto3 (claiming the 2016 Moto3 World Championship title) and onto Moto2 (where he finished third overall standings in 2018 and second last year) has stayed focused and is making the most of the enforced downtime.

“It’s quite strange to think that we would’ve been in Round 3 already,” Binder said.

“So we’re a bit behind the ball at the moment, but I’m sure once it all starts again we will start to catch up on the races quickly.”

Binder was relishing the challenge to make the step up to the premier class but was under no illusions after testing in late 2019 and early 2020.

“The more laps I did on the bike, the better I felt,” he said.

“Each time I got on the bike during testing it would take me a few laps to get into it, but the confidence was slowly coming along.”