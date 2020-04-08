What East Cape football needs to thrive

PREMIUM

Honest and competent administration, financial backing and proper development structures are some of the areas fans and administrators believe need to be improved upon if the Eastern Cape is to give birth to a second fully professional football team.



The province has a rich footballing history, having produced professional teams such as Bush Bucks, Bay United and Blackburn Rovers, all extremely competitive in their divisions in their heyday...

