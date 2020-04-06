Port Elizabeth boxer Darrin Rossouw unfazed by lockdown

PREMIUM

The cancellation of two upcoming fights has not put a dampener on the spirits of professional Port Elizabeth boxer Darrin Rossouw as he refines his skills at home.



Rossouw, who celebrated his 20th birthday in February, has been going full steam in terms of his training despite the fights, one scheduled to have taken place just over a week before the 21-day national lockdown began, being put on ice...

