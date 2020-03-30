Man City's Gundogan says Liverpool deserve title if season cancelled

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan says it would only be "fair" for rivals Liverpool to be awarded the English Premier League trophy if the season cannot be completed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Gundogan told German broadcaster ZDF that Liverpool deserved to be crowned champions given their massive 25-point lead over second-placed City, the current holders, which has left them just two wins away from the title.

"For me, that would be okay, yes," Gundogan said, on being asked whether Liverpool should be handed their first top-flight title for 30 years should the season not be completed.

"You have to be fair as a sportsperson," he added, while conceding that it was a difficult decision for football authorities given the impact that the cancellation of the season would have at both ends of the table.

"There are different opinions. For clubs who have had a very good season, it obviously wouldn't be nice if it was cancelled now," he said.

"On the other hand, for clubs who aren't doing as well and are maybe in the relegation places, an abandonment would obviously suit them."

The Premier League season has been suspended until April 30, but it is looking increasingly likely that the date may have to be pushed back further.

German international Gundogan also said he would be open to taking a pay-cut should English clubs follow the likes of Juventus and Borussia Dortmund in asking their players to accept reduced wages so non-playing staff can be paid.

"Of course I think it's okay, that goes without saying, (but) there's been no discussion in England yet," he said.

"Perhaps that's because the English clubs are a bit financially stronger than the clubs in Germany at the moment.

"I don't know who has the final say in that decision. On the other hand, if a player says, 'no, I don't want that, I worked hard for it, I get my salary', then it can go in the opposite direction.

"For me personally, it would be okay but, to be honest, you have to be tolerant and if there are players who are against that, then that's also an acceptable situation."

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane said on Sunday that he could leave the Premier League club if the team does not progress in the right direction as he wants to win trophies "sooner rather than later".

Kane has scored 181 goals for Spurs in all competitions - averaging 30 goals a season since his breakthrough into the starting lineup in 2014 - but he is yet to win a trophy with the London club.

The England striker signed a six-year contract extension in 2018 that would keep him at Spurs until 2024 but admitted in an Instagram Q&A with Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp that he could not guarantee he would stay if Spurs were not successful.

"I'll always love Spurs, but it's one of them things. I've always said if I don't feel like we're progressing as a team or going in the right direction, I'm not someone to stay there just for the sake of it," Kane said.

"I'm an ambitious player, I want to improve and become better. I want to become a top, top player, so it all depends on what happens as a team and how we progress as a team.

"So, it's not a definite 'I'm going to stay there forever' but it's not a no either."

The closest Kane has come to winning a trophy was in the League Cup final in 2015 and the Champions League final last season, with Spurs losing to Chelsea and Liverpool, respectively.

"We've been saying that (Spurs can win trophies with this team) for a couple of years now," he added. "We have a fantastic team but for one reason or another we haven't been able to get those trophies.

"It's a hard thing to take as a player, as a person ... I want to win in everything I do. When we come close and don't quite get there, it's hard to take and it starts to build up.

"Of course I want to win trophies, I want to be doing it sooner rather than later."

Spurs, who were knocked out of all cup competitions this season, are eighth in the league standings - seven points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea and the Champions League qualifying spots.

Kane has been recovering from a hamstring injury that required surgery and was expected to return next month before the coronavirus pandemic suspended the season until at least April 30.

